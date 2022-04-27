Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases By 986.5%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 986.5% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,188,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101,140 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,829. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.