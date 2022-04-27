Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Decreases By 98.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,721. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

