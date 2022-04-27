Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Increases By 6,100.0%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPDYY remained flat at $$5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.
About Japan Display (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JPDYY)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.