Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Increases By 6,100.0%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPDYY remained flat at $$5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

