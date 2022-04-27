Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Expands By 849.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 849.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 146,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.