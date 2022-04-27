Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Expands By 6,025.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 6,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY remained flat at $$7.24 on Wednesday. 18,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,057. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

