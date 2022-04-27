Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 2,054.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 2,054.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LUMIF stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
