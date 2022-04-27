Short Interest in Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Grows By 62,266.7%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 62,266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of GRWXF stock remained flat at $$7.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

