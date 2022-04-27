Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Expands By 1,362.5%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 1,362.5% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XDSL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 349,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,965. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

