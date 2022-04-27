Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Expands By 1,362.5%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 1,362.5% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
XDSL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 349,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,965. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.