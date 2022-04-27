Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Rises By 789.2%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 789.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBIO traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

