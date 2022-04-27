Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Rises By 737.5%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,690. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

