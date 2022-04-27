Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Grows By 625.0%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,648. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

