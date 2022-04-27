Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Grows By 2,800.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of PSTVY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

