Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Grows By 2,800.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of PSTVY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.
