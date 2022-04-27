Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Rises By 18,875.0%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, an increase of 18,875.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,010,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,435,469. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

