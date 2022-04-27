Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Rises By 425.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 10.57%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

