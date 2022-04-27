Short Interest in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Drops By 85.8%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ROCAU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its acquisition efforts on the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.