Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 1,733.3%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SMSEY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 9,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International (Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

