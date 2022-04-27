Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Expands By 772.6%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 772.6% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.