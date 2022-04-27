Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Rises By 453.8%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.