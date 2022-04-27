Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Grows By 943.2%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 943.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TAGOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($27.96) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during trading on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

