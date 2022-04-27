Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Grows By 420.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 420.2% from the March 31st total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,997. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.