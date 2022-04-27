Short Interest in Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Increases By 3,445.5%

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 3,445.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:VCCTF remained flat at $$15.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Victoria has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
About Victoria (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria (VCCTF)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.