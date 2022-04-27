Short Interest in Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Increases By 3,445.5%

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 3,445.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VCCTF remained flat at $$15.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Victoria has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria (Get Rating)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.