Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Decreases By 89.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:CEY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

