Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Grows By 855.0%

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 855.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDPSF. Barclays cut Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.24) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WDPSF stock remained flat at $$36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

