Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Expands By 3,114.3%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 3,114.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,117. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

