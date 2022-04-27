Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Declines By 96.4%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XPAC Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.