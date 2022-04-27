ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

