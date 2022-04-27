Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

