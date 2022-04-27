SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $67,681.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

