Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.51. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

