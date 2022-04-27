Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $610.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

