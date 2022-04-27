SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

