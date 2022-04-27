SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

