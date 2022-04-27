Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

