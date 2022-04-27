Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Sigma Labs ( NASDAQ:SGLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.29% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

