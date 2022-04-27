SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

SSU stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

