Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Silgan updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

SLGN stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,649. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Silgan alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.