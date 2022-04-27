Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

SLGN stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

