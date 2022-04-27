Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Silgan stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

