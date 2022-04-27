Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.89.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
