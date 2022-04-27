Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.89.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

