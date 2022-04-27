Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.22.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $9.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 32,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

