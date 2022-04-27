Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.