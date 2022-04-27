Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Silk Road Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.