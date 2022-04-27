Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the March 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPKB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,431. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

