SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SBOW stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $40.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
