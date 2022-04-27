Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.17 million and the highest is $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

