SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 87.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total transaction of C$733,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

