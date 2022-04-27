SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) PT Lowered to C$1.45

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLVR. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SilverSPAC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$1.20 target price on SilverSPAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.