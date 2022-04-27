SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 41,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.35. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About SilverSun Technologies (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.