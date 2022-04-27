Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.09.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of SSD opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $102.41 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

