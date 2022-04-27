Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

