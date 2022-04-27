SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

