SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.
SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.12.
SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
